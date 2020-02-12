LAPD chase ends in violent crash in North Hollywood; 2 suspects critically injured

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A police chase ended in a violent crash in North Hollywood Tuesday when a possibly stolen vehicle with three suspects collided with an innocent person's car.Officers were in pursuit of the vehicle when the crash happened just before 1 p.m. near the intersection of Erwin Street and Tujunga Avenue.Video showed the moment the fleeing vehicle slammed into the pickup truck. The suspect's vehicle is seen landing upside down, while the pickup truck flipped over and landed upright.The two vehicles landed in Alex Gastelum's front yard."I panicked. I have a dog. I freaked out," he said. "There's humans involved. I was overwhelmed."Two of the suspects were trapped in the wreckage of the crash and were later transported to the hospital in critical condition. The third suspect was taken into custody after attempting to flee, according to Los Angeles police.The citizen was transported in stable condition. No officers were hurt in the crash.Karla Torrero's home surveillance video captured the horrific collision."It was scary. The first thing that came to my mind was, what if my kids were playing out there?" said Torrero. "What if another family were crossing the street with kids?"The LAPD was working all day to reconstruct the crash and find out how fast the suspect vehicle was traveling.