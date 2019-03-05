LAPD: Children left alone in motel room with 100 pounds of meth

EMBED <>More Videos

Police say two children, ages 8 and 10, were left alone in a South LA motel room where drug trafficking suspects kept more than 100 pounds of methamphetamine.

By ABC7.com staff
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- New details are out about a large meth bust in South Los Angeles with indications that children of a trafficking suspect were left alone in a motel room where more than 100 pounds of the drug were being stored, police say.

Two men were arrested Sunday at the motel on the 7400 block of South San Pedro Street and methamphetamine worth about $1 million was seized.

The investigation began with authorities looking into reports of drug activity in the area when they saw a man get into a vehicle at the motel armed with a handgun.

Officers detained the man and went to speak with the motel manager, when they learned there were two children, ages 8 and 10, left alone in the room.

Police went inside the room and found the children alone and then discovered duffle bags containing more than 100 pounds of methamphetamine.

Two men were arrested.

Hector Carrillo, 31, is the father of the children and was arrested for possession of meth for sales and child endangerment.

Cristian Martinez, 25, was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Bail was set at $3.2 million for Carrillo and just over $2 million for Martinez.

The children were unharmed and placed in the custody of the Department of Children and Family Services.

Investigators believe the two men are part of a larger drug-distribution ring operating in the Los Angeles area.

Report a Typo
Related topics:
south los angeleslos angeleslos angeles countydrug arrestdrug bustmethamphetaminemethdrugschild endangerment
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Another horse dies at Santa Anita Park, raising death toll to 21
Girl's body found on Hacienda Heights trail
13-year-old's apparent suicide on campus prompts 2 OC schools to close
SoCal weather: Storm to bring rain starting Tuesday
Burn areas in Santa Barbara, Ventura counties brace for storm
FDA announces birth control pill recall after packaging error
1 detained after strong-arm robbery at Van Nuys In-N-Out
Show More
Shanann Watts knew about husband's affair before death, lawyer says
Hello Kitty is making her big movie debut
Woman in custody after minivan chase ends with PIT maneuver
California won't charge police in Stephon Clark killing
Assault suspect arrested after high-speed chase
More TOP STORIES News