LAPD loses veteran employee to COVID-19, agency's 4th death from virus

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department is mourning the loss of its fourth employee to succumb to the coronavirus.

Police Service Representative Raymond L. Guerrero, a 24-year employee of the LAPD assigned to the Communications Division, died Thursday of complications related to COVID-19, according to a police statement released Saturday.

He is survived by his wife, who is also a PSR in the department's Communications Division, and two daughters, officials said.

Guerrero "dedicated his career to ensuring that every call for service made by the community members we serve was answered. We thank you for your service and you will be greatly missed," officials said in the statement.

"The impact of COVID-19 has been devastating for this department and this city,'' Chief Michel Moore said. "Guerrero's passing marks the fourth employee who has fallen from this deadly pandemic, leaving yet another hole in our hearts."

