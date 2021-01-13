LAPD sergeant dies of COVID-19 complications, agency's 5th death from virus

Sgt. Amelia "Terry" Martinez, who was assigned to the Hollenbeck Division, died Tuesday, according to Chief Michel Moore.
"Her passing is a loss for not only her brothers and sisters here in the Department, but for the people of Los Angeles who she dedicated her life to protecting and serving," the department said in a statement.
The 53-year-old is the third LAPD officer and the fifth employee of the department to succumb to COVID-19.
Martinez is survived by her three children, her mother and several siblings.
The other LAPD employees who have died of coronavirus complications are Police Service representative Raymond Guerrero, 24, who died earlier this month; Sgt. Fred Cueto, a 22-year veteran who died in December; and detention Officer Erica McAdoo, 39, and Officer Valentin Martinez, 45, who both died last July.
City News Service contributed to this report.