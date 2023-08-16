2 officers, civilian injured in Mid-City crash involving LAPD patrol cruiser and another vehicle

MID-CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two Los Angeles police officers and a civilian and were injured Wednesday morning in a Mid-City crash involving an LAPD cruiser and another vehicle, authorities said.

The crash occurred shortly after 9 a.m. near the intersection of Venice Boulevard and Cochran Avenue.

Two police officers from the LAPD's Wilshire Division and the driver of a civilian car were hurt, a police spokesperson told ABC7. At least one person was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

Three people were injured in a Mid-City crash involving a Los Angeles police cruiser and a civilian vehicle, authorities said. KABC

Video from AIR7 HD showed the heavily damaged police SUV ended up against a light pole on the center median. Nearby, a BMW sedan was on a sidewalk near a toppled street light. The sedan's rear bumper was hanging off of the car.

The officers were on patrol at the time of the collision and were not en route to an emergency call, the spokesperson said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.