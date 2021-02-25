LAPD motorcycle officer taken to hospital after Jefferson Park crash

JEFFERSON PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Los Angeles Police Department motorcycle officer was taken to the hospital after a crash in Jefferson Park Wednesday evening.

The collision happened at about 9:15 p.m. near Adams Boulevard and Bronson Avenue as the officer was responding to a backup call for a felony traffic stop, according to LAPD.

The officer was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

Details regarding how the crash happened were not immediately available.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
