LAPD motorcycle officer taken to hospital after Jefferson Park crash

JEFFERSON PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Los Angeles Police Department motorcycle officer was taken to the hospital after a crash in Jefferson Park Wednesday evening.The collision happened at about 9:15 p.m. near Adams Boulevard and Bronson Avenue as the officer was responding to a backup call for a felony traffic stop, according to LAPD.The officer was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.Details regarding how the crash happened were not immediately available.