JEFFERSON PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Los Angeles Police Department motorcycle officer was taken to the hospital after a crash in Jefferson Park Wednesday evening.
The collision happened at about 9:15 p.m. near Adams Boulevard and Bronson Avenue as the officer was responding to a backup call for a felony traffic stop, according to LAPD.
The officer was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.
Details regarding how the crash happened were not immediately available.
DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
LAPD motorcycle officer taken to hospital after Jefferson Park crash
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News