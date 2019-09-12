Eyewitness This: LAPD gets full permission to fly drones, raising privacy concerns

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Drones are now a permanent part of the Los Angeles Police Department's crime-fighting arsenal.The civilian police commission unanimously approved new regulations on how officers should use drones, in situations like active shooters, barricaded suspects and serving search warrants. The department had been conducting a pilot program with drones over the last year.Some oppose police-drone use over privacy concerns. But LAPD Chief Michel Moore says drones reduce risks to officers and give authorities a bird's eye view of what suspects are doing.