Eyewitness This: LAPD gets full permission to fly drones, raising privacy concerns

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Drones are now a permanent part of the Los Angeles Police Department's crime-fighting arsenal.

The civilian police commission unanimously approved new regulations on how officers should use drones, in situations like active shooters, barricaded suspects and serving search warrants. The department had been conducting a pilot program with drones over the last year.

Some oppose police-drone use over privacy concerns. But LAPD Chief Michel Moore says drones reduce risks to officers and give authorities a bird's eye view of what suspects are doing.

Watch Eyewitness This for more stories making headlines.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countylos angeles police departmentcrimedroneseyewitness thislapd
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4-year-old is 1st flu-associated death in Riverside Co. this season
Democratic debate: Top 2020 candidates take the stage in Houston
Northridge shooting: 3 dead in apparent murder-suicide
Suspect in custody after high-speed chase through LA
How to watch the next Democratic presidential debate on ABC
VIDEO: Thieves steal elderly shopper's wallet at grocery store
BASE jumper makes daring leap from Glacier Point in Yosemite
Show More
Protesters dangle from Fred Hartman Bridge in Baytown
CA woman hospitalized after using face cream tainted with mercury
Youth vaping epidemic driven by flavors, experts say
Report: Justify failed drug test at CA track before Triple Crown run
LA advances plan to build affordable housing on Echo Park lot
More TOP STORIES News