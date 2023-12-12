LA controller's audit on LAPD helicopters questions benefit of program

The report by the controller states the program costs about $46 million a year and claims 61% of flight time is not the highest priority.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Is the Los Angeles Police Department wasting millions of dollars a year of taxpayer money on police helicopters?

City Controller Kenneth Mejia and his staff conducted a first-ever audit of LAPD's airborne operation, the Air Support Division (ASD), also known as its helicopter program. The audit was conducted in response to calls from the community and some organizations who requested more information regarding the costs and performance of LAPD helicopters.

"There is limited external oversight or monitoring of ASD, its policies, practices or whether the program, which was established in the 1970s, is in line with the city's present day needs," said Mejia.

The report by the controller states the program costs about $46 million a year and claims 61% of flight time is not the highest priority. ASD is the largest municipal air operation in the world, and according to its website, it has 17 helicopters.

The helicopters sometimes patrol from the air, similar to what a police vehicle would do on the ground. According to the report, it does not consider that high priority and that there needs to be more data.

"It's a practice that we think should be tested with hard objective data to see the purpose and pay off of that serious investment," said Chief of Accountability and Oversight Sergio Perez, who worked on the report.

The audit also states there should be a formal assessment of air support needs for patrol and incident response operations.

"The policy should include guidance on criminal activity, types, and trend that warrant directed patrols," says Dinah Manning, who serves as Director of Public Safety: Accountability & Oversight for the controller's office.

The city controller is also concerned that certain neighborhoods see more helicopters when compared to the number of crimes reported out of those neighborhoods.

"We were expecting to find a tight relationship between allegations of crime and where these helicopters are going," said Perez. "We didn't find that relationship in certain neighborhoods, including neighborhoods in South Los Angeles and in East Los Angeles."

LAPD Chief Michel Moore issued a statement about the report saying in part:

"I believe the Air Support Division's activities play a critical role in our public safety mission here in Los Angeles. Their flights frequently result in their arrival at calls for service ahead of our patrols aiding responding officers with critical information and situational awareness. Air support also provides added patrols to detect and prevent crimes including residential burglaries while also responding to officer's assistance calls involving violent and highly dangerous situations."

The controller says the department should establish performance guidelines to assess what air support does and to see if it reduces crime.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.