Police search for Porsche driver involved in back-to-back hit-and-run crashes in DTLA

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 7:25AM
Police search for Porsche driver who hit 2 cars in DTLA and took off
Surveillance video released by police shows the back-to-back crashes, which left two parked vehicles with damage.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are searching for the driver of a Porsche who hit two vehicles in downtown Los Angeles earlier this month and took off.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the crashes happened on Saturday, June 17, at 3:37 a.m.

The driver of an electric Porsche Taycan was heading north on Main Street, approaching 4th Street, when he drifted to the left and crashed into two parked vehicles. Video of both collisions was posted on LAPD's YouTube page.

The driver then took off and was last seen heading southbound on Wall Street.

Witnesses described the driver as an Asian man, according to police. Investigators said the Porsche Taycan has front end and rim damage.

Anyone with information is urged to contact LAPD Det. Juan Campos by calling 213-833-3713 or emailing 31480@lapd.online. You can also contact the Central Traffic Division Watch Commander at 213-833-3746 during weekends and off-hours or submit an anonymous tip on L.A. Crime Stopper's website.

