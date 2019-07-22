LAPD investigating 'suspicious death' after man's body found in Venice alley

VENICE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are investigating the suspicious death of a man after his body was found in a Venice alley Sunday evening, police said.Los Angeles police responded to a residential neighborhood at the intersection of 5th and Rose avenues just before 7:30 p.m. after people reported hearing an altercation occurring at an alley.Firefighters found the victim, a man believed to be in his mid- to late-20s, dead at the scene.LAPD investigators said the man appeared to have sustained some type of injury, but do not believe a weapon was involved.Capt. James Setzer said investigators are working toward gathering any possible video evidence and witnesses.Police were not ready to call the death a homicide, and were waiting for more information from the coroner.The investigation is ongoing.