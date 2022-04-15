2 people shot in stolen Maserati, Los Angeles Police Department says

shooting

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a shooting involving two people who were shot in a stolen Maserati.

It happened near Florence Avenue and Figueroa Street around 2 a.m Thursday.

Officers say the victims then drove themselves a few blocks away to the intersection of Florence and Main, where police were on scene investigating the end of an unrelated pursuit.

The victims were then transported to the hospital.

One victim is in critical condition while the other is stable.

No suspects have been arrested and no suspect information is available at this time.

