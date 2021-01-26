LAPD, LASD report additional deaths from COVID-19

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles police and sheriff's departments are both announcing deaths from COVID-19.

LAPD Officer Philip Sudario with the Southeast division was the department's sixth employee to die from the virus.

Sudario is survived by his wife, two adult sons and a daughter who turns 16 next week.

Chief Michel Moore announced his death on Monday.

"We mourn his loss as well as those of the others and I'm grateful for their service and sacrifice to this city," Moore said.

Moore says since the beginning of the pandemic, nearly 2,500 LAPD employees - including sworn officers and civilians - have come down with the coronavirus and 700 are still recovering.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is also mourning a loss from the virus.

Deputy Santiago Carrillo, a 14-year veteran assigned to Twin Towers Correctional Facility, died from COVID-19 recently, the department said.

"We are grateful for his service to LA County. Please keep his family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers," the LASD tweeted.

