Police Chief Michel Moore retires after more than 40 years of service with LAPD

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore has served his last day on the job after 42 years of service, the last 5 and a half years as chief.

The Department said goodbye to its leader Thursday with a Ceremonial Honor Cordon. Dozens of officers lined up outside LAPD headquarters saluting and applauding as Moore and his wife, Cindy, made their way along the walkway.

Moore joined LAPD more than 40 years ago and steadily rose through the ranks. He was sworn in as police chief in 2018, and appointed to a second 5-and-a-half-year term in 2023 but told Mayor Karen Bass that he would not complete his term.

Moore announced his retirement in January and said he wanted to spend more time with his wife and daughter, who lives out-of-state.

The now former LAPD chief became emotional while being honored by the Los Angeles City Council on Wednesday.

"I'm grateful for this lady standing next to me. For her unending love, devotion and support of me, and the people of LAPD. I'll forever cherish the challenges and successes enjoyed while remembering the 239... men and women of this department and their families who have sacrificed their life," a tearful Moore said.

Dominic Choi has been appointed as Interim LAPD Chief.

Choi says that one of the biggest challenges for the department is the need to hire more officers. He praised Moore for his many years of service.

"He is such a great leader. He's worked here during the most challenging times in law enforcement history that I can remember, and I have almost 30 years on the job, and he's done it with grace, with poise and professionalism all the way," said Choi.

Moore will continue to serve the city of Los Angeles as a consultant while officials search for his replacement.