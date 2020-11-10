LAPD officer arrested in connection with investigation into vehicle theft, Orange police say

ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- A Los Angeles Police Department officer was arrested Monday, two weeks after a vehicle was stolen in the city of Orange, authorities said.Matthew Calleros was taken into custody by detectives from the Orange Police Department and booked into that city's jail, the agency said.Details about the vehicle and the alleged theft were not immediately disclosed.Orange police investigators are working with the Los Angeles Police Department and the Orange County District attorney's office on the case, officials said.