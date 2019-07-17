LAPD officer arrested on multiple rape charges after 'cold hit' DNA match

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 33-year-old Los Angeles Police Department officer has been arrested and charged with the rape of two women after an investigation resulted with a match in a statewide DNA database, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Officer William Rodriguez, a 10-year-veteran of the department, was taken into custody Tuesday, the LAPD said in a statement. He was charged with two counts of forcible rape with a special allegation of multiple victims, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

The investigation was conducted by the Sexual Assault Section of the department's Robbery Homicide Division after a reported sexual assault involving a female acquaintance of Rodriguez at his home on November 1, 2018.

That inquiry led to the discovery of the officer's alleged involvement in a second sexual assault that occurred in August 2015, according to an LAPD news release. He was positively identified through a "cold hit" notification by the Combined DNA Index System.

The incidents happened while Rodriguez was off-duty, investigators said. He has been relieved of his police powers.

"When one of our own breaks the trust of the people we are sworn to protect and to serve, it tarnishes the badge we all wear proudly on our chests," LAPD Chief Michel Moore said in a statement. "This arrest also reflects our commitment to pursue every lead no matter where the investigation takes us."

Rodriguez was being held on $1.2 million bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the LAPD's Detective Sharlene Johnson at (213) 486-6910.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countylos angeles police departmentarrestlapdsexual assaultpolice officer
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Drug lord El Chapo Guzman sentenced to life in prison
Garden Grove's Christ Cathedral, formerly Crystal Cathedral, reopens
West Hollywood approves license for cannabis café
'Know your rights' workshops aim at helping L.A.'s immigrant community
L.A. parking program seeks to help homeless people sleeping in cars
Girl dies after being struck by golf ball hit by her dad
UCLA staffer reports attempted sexual assault near campus
Show More
No bail for Mexican megachurch leader facing sex charges
Newport Beach tops list of best micro cities for quick getaways
Church sign saying, 'America: Love or Leave it' sparks controversy
Man posed as rideshare driver to sexually assault woman in Temecula, officials say
Deputies: Man tied up wife's lover, cut off penis with scissors
More TOP STORIES News