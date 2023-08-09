LAPD officer arrested for allegedly stealing woman's debit card

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Los Angeles police officer was arrested on suspicion of stealing a woman's debit card.

Officer Edmond Babaians, who was assigned to the Custody Services Division, which operates the department's jails, was taken into custody Tuesday on theft and burglary charges.

The department's Internal Affairs Division opened an internal investigation after a member of the public contacted the LAPD regarding a missing debit card that she recalled having inside a department facility and later noticed unauthorized transactions on her bank statement, police said.

The woman later obtained photos of a man using the card at a home improvement store and turned them over to police. The person using the card was identified as Babaians, according to the LAPD.

"The allegations of an officer breaking public trust are extremely troubling and there must be accountability. This department will fully cooperate with the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office in this matter," said LAPD Chief Michel Moore.

Mayor Karen Bass issued a statement saying, "Our police officers must be held accountable to the highest standard. I want to acknowledge and thank Chief Moore and LAPD leadership for swiftly taking action on this serious matter. The integrity of our police department is of the utmost importance and we must continue to act with transparency and accountability to build trust with all Angelenos."

Babaians, a 16-year LAPD veteran, was relieved of his police powers and was assigned to his home pending the outcome of the department's administrative and criminal investigation.

City News Service contributed to this report.