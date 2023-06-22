LAPD officer arrested by Upland police on suspicion of assault with deadly weapon

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Los Angeles police officer has been arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, authorities confirmed Thursday.

Officer Arthur Contreras was taken into custody by Upland police on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release. Additional details of the arrest were not immediately disclosed.

The LAPD's Internal Affairs Division launched an administrative investigation, which is being conducted simultaneously with the pending criminal case, the statement said.

Contreras was released from custody and is on administrative leave, according to the LAPD. He is a 28-year veteran of the department and is assigned to the Detective Support and Vice Division.

The news release said the LAPD is cooperating with the district attorney's office and the Upland Police Department's investigation.