'Loss of a hero:' Family, colleagues mourn 27-year-old off-duty LAPD officer fatally shot

Officer Fernando Arroyos was killed Monday night during a robbery attempt as he and his girlfriend were house-hunting. The 27-year-old exchanged gunfire with the suspects, according to authorities.
A memorial of candles and flowers was set up outside LAPD's Olympic station, where he was assigned, and fellow officers and friends remembered him as a man who was dedicated to his job during a vigil Wednesday evening.
"He was always smiling. He was always in such a good mood. I was always in a bad mood and I would always ask him why are you in such a good mood. He (would say) 'man, I just love my job'," said Officer William Castro.
"We're here because of a loss of a hero. We're here because of an individual who lived a good life and lived a life that was meaning to give something back," said Chief Michel Moore.
The mourning continued at his heartbroken family's home, with more LAPD members in attendance.
Arroyos' mother described her son as someone who simply wanted to serve his community and help his family.
"I want to remember my son as a hero, for his work," Claudia Karin said tearfully in Spanish. "As a son, he was the best. As a grandson, he was the best. And, as I said, I wish all the best for my son."
Arroyos graduated with honors from UC Berkeley and fulfilled his dream of becoming an LAPD and giving back to the city he loved.
"It's important that we recognize the enormity of this loss. People come to law enforcement, they come to this work to make a difference," Moore added.
Authorities have not identified or released any details about the four suspects arrested for his murder, but the L.A. County Sheriff's Department has vowed that those responsible will be held accountable.