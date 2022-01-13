'Loss of a hero:' Family, colleagues mourn 27-year-old off-duty LAPD officer fatally shot

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Community mourns off-duty LAPD officer fatally shot in South LA

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A pair of memorials were held to honor an off-duty Los Angeles police officer who was shot and killed in South L.A. after authorities announced the arrest of four people in connection with his death.

Officer Fernando Arroyos was killed Monday night during a robbery attempt as he and his girlfriend were house-hunting. The 27-year-old exchanged gunfire with the suspects, according to authorities.

A memorial of candles and flowers was set up outside LAPD's Olympic station, where he was assigned, and fellow officers and friends remembered him as a man who was dedicated to his job during a vigil Wednesday evening.

"He was always smiling. He was always in such a good mood. I was always in a bad mood and I would always ask him why are you in such a good mood. He (would say) 'man, I just love my job'," said Officer William Castro.

"We're here because of a loss of a hero. We're here because of an individual who lived a good life and lived a life that was meaning to give something back," said Chief Michel Moore.

EMBED More News Videos

Four people have been arrested in connection with the killing of an off-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer who was shot while house-hunting in South L.A. with his girlfriend.



The mourning continued at his heartbroken family's home, with more LAPD members in attendance.

Arroyos' mother described her son as someone who simply wanted to serve his community and help his family.

"I want to remember my son as a hero, for his work," Claudia Karin said tearfully in Spanish. "As a son, he was the best. As a grandson, he was the best. And, as I said, I wish all the best for my son."

Arroyos graduated with honors from UC Berkeley and fulfilled his dream of becoming an LAPD and giving back to the city he loved.

"It's important that we recognize the enormity of this loss. People come to law enforcement, they come to this work to make a difference," Moore added.

Authorities have not identified or released any details about the four suspects arrested for his murder, but the L.A. County Sheriff's Department has vowed that those responsible will be held accountable.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeles countysouth los angelespolice officer killedlos angeles police departmentlos angeles county sheriff's departmentlapdpolice officer shotofficer killed
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
16 cars damaged, destroyed in Santa Clarita carport fire
2 women claim they were tracked with an Apple AirTag in Orange County
Oath Keepers leader charged in Jan. 6 Capitol attack
Biden to double free COVID tests, add N95s, to fight omicron
3 found dead in Woodland Hills apartment
Mother accused in 3 kids' deaths; CA deputies investigate
Homicides rose 94% in LA County from 2019 to 2021, Villanueva says
Show More
LA ER director says he and his staff are 'in complete disaster mode'
Prince Andrew stripped of military affiliations
Investigation completed in Petito, Laundrie domestic incident in Utah
LIVE: Newsom speaks in Bay Area on infrastructure investments
Newsom touts billion-dollar plan to address homelessness
More TOP STORIES News