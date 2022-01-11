Off-duty LAPD officer wounded, rushed to hospital after shooting

Off-duty LAPD officer shot, rushed to hospital

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An off-duty Los Angeles police officer was wounded and rushed to a hospital after a shooting in Walnut Park Monday evening.

The officer was transported in unknown condition to St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood by an L.A. County sheriff's deputy.

A sheriff's department patrol car was seen parked outside the emergency room entrance of the hospital.

Patrol cars were also seen in the area of 87th and Beach streets, where the shooting occurred around 9:19 p.m., according to authorities.

Details regarding a suspect or suspects were unavailable.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

