LAPD officer dies days after being hit by car in South Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Los Angeles Police Department officer has died after he was struck by a vehicle while on-duty last Friday in South L.A., the department announced Wednesday.The officer was identified by the LAPD as Jose Anzora.The crash happened last Friday evening near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Woodlawn Avenue as the officer was trying to conducting traffic control in the area. Police say the driver stopped and is cooperating with the investigation.At the time of the incident, LAPD initially said he was stable, but later said he was in critical condition. Additional details about his injuries were not disclosed.A procession was planned Wednesday evening for the fallen officer.