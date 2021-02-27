LAPD officer injured after being hit by car in South Los Angeles

By ABC7.com staff
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An officer with the Los Angeles Police Department suffered injuries after being struck by a vehicle in South L.A. Friday night.

The officer was trying to conducting traffic control around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Woodlawn Avenue when he was hit, the department said.

The driver who was involved in the crash was said to be cooperating with authorities. The officer, who was not immediately identified, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but was in good condition, according to police.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south los angeleslos angeles countyofficer injuredpolice officer injuredlos angeles police department
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lady Gaga's 2 French bulldogs recovered unharmed
LA County sees uptick in MIS-C cases as COVID hospitalizations decline
SoCal Edison trims trees in OC, but residents call it excessive
LA fashion icon Fred Segal dies at 87
Homeschooling continues to increase in California amid the pandemic
Inland Empire rental and housing prices on the rise
Missing San Francisco girl has been found safe, dad says
Show More
Here's why thieves are targeting catalytic converters
'Gorilla Glue girl' has message for Black women about 'hair love'
OC school safely returns to classroom learning
NTSB releases its final report in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash
NJ mom dies of COVID days after giving birth to 3rd son
More TOP STORIES News