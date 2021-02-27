LAPD officer injured after being hit by car in South Los Angeles

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An officer with the Los Angeles Police Department suffered injuries after being struck by a vehicle in South L.A. Friday night.The officer was trying to conducting traffic control around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Woodlawn Avenue when he was hit, the department said.The driver who was involved in the crash was said to be cooperating with authorities. The officer, who was not immediately identified, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but was in good condition, according to police.