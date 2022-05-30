LAPD officer dies after suffering 'catastrophic spinal injury' during training exercise

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An LAPD officer has died following a training exercise accident at LAPD's Elysian Park Academy on Thursday.

Houston Tipping, a 5-year veteran of the force who served as a bike instructor in the Devonshire area, was injured during a training exercise involving grappling with another officer, officials said.

Officer Tipping fell to the floor and suffered a catastrophic spinal injury.

Officers immediately began CPR, and Tipping was taken to USC Medical Center, but he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

In a statement, LAPD Chief Michel Moore said:

"The Department is fully investigating the accident in an effort to identify if any additional measures can be taken to ensure such a tragedy is avoided in the future...We grieve this tragic loss. I am proud of Officer Tipping's training classmates that immediately sprang into action, initiating CPR and other life saving measures as well as the work of the L.A. Fire Department.

"I'm also grateful for Dr. Kenji Inaba and the incredible medical staff at Los Angeles County USC Medical Center for doing everything they could to save him."

Officer Tipping is survived by his parents Richard and Shirley, and girlfriend Britney.

