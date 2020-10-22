2 LAPD officers, civilian injured after crash in South LA

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two Los Angeles police officers and a civilian were injured following a two-vehicle crash in South Los Angeles Wednesday night.The crash happened in the area of Vernon and Central avenues at about 10:20 p.m., with firefighters having to extricate an officer who was trapped in the mangled patrol car.All three victims were transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.It was not immediately known what caused the crash, but police believe it was an accident.