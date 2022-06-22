Funeral held for LAPD officer who died after injuring spinal cord from training accident

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11907355" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An LAPD officer has died following a training exercise accident at LAPD's Elysian Park Academy on Thursday.

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Colleagues and friends gathered at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills today to bid farewell to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Houston Ryan Tipping, who died after suffering a spinal cord injury during a training accident at the agency's Elysian Park academy.Tipping, 32, died May 29. He is survived by his parents, Richard and Shirley; his stepfather Bob; his siblings Kat and Tyler; and his girlfriend, Brittany.The five-year department veteran worked out of the LAPD's Devonshire Division.Tipping's father fought back tears as he paid tribute to his son at the funeral service, publicly professing "how much I love my son, how proud I am of him.''"My son Houston was naturally kind,'' he said. "He genuinely cared about people. He had the perfect character to be an LAPD officer.''According to LAPD Chief Michel Moore, Tipping was "an officer who held such promise for this city.''Moore said earlier that Tipping was working as a bike instructor in a scenario that involved grappling with another officer.During the exercise, Tipping fell to the floor and suffered a spinal cord injury. Other officers present initiated CPR until Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics arrived.Moore called Tipping "a bright and uplifting young man with a full life in front of him.''In a Twitter statement following Tipping's death, the chief expressed "Grief, sorrow and sadness,'' and added, "May God Welcome him home & comfort his family, friends & partners. Our work continues in a profession that at times calls for a cost that is so very high. Blessed are the Peacemakers.''Moore said the department was conducting an investigation into the accident to identify any steps it can take to make sure a similar tragedy does not occur again.The Los Angeles Protective League, the union representing LAPD officers, released a statement saying, "Today, our city lost one of its young heroes, LAPD Officer Houston Tipping. A five-year veteran, Officer Tipping patrolled the neighborhoods of Devonshire and worked as a bike instructor. Heloved serving as a police officer and is remembered by his friends and family for how he loved and made people laugh.''