LAPD motorcycle officer injured after crash involving alleged DU driver in DTLA

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A motorcycle officer was transported to a local hospital after a crash involving an alleged DUI driver in downtown Los Angeles.The incident happened shortly before 8 p.m. at 14th Street and San Pedro Street.The driver of the vehicle was arrested, police said.The Los Angeles Police Department officer was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries and was in stable conditionFrom Air7HD, it appeared as though the motorcycle was on its side near a gutter.The cause of the crash was under investigation.