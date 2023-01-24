Video shows man point weapon at LAPD officers in Arleta before they open fire

The LAPD has released new footage in connection with an officer-involved shooting in Arleta showing a man pointing a gun at officers shortly before they opened fire. (Video has no audio).

ARLETA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The LAPD has released new footage in connection with an officer-involved shooting in Arleta showing a man pointing a gun at officers shortly before they opened fire.

The footage shows the man, who was being sought for questioning in connection with a stolen-vehicle, run down the street, turn and raise his hands, and point what appears to be a gun at officers.

One officer fired a weapon at him. Neither the officers nor the suspect were struck by gunfire. Eventually the suspect in the video and two other individuals were arrested.

The incident happened just after 3 a.m. Saturday in the area of Hoyt Street and Canterbury Avenue. Officers were investigating a stolen-vehicle report in the area and tried to question two men and a woman they saw walking on Hoyt.

The LAPD says one of the men, later identified as David Morales, 32, turned and ran westbound on Hoyt. At one point, he turned and lifted his arms, pointing what appeared to be a weapon in their direction.

One of the officers fired at Morales, missing him.

The officers set up a perimeter and called in more resources, including K9 officers and a SWAT team.

Eventually Morales was found and arrested. Also arrested were Ricardo Mercado, 42, and Kimberly Gonzalez, 26.

Morales was booked for attempted murder. Mercado and Gonzalez were booked for resisting arrest.

A stolen vehicle was found in the area. Police say they did not recover a firearm.

The LAPD has launched a use-of-force investigation.