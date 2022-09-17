LAPD releases new video in fatal shooting by officers of man wielding machete in Lake Balboa

New details and video are being released on the deadly police shooting of a man with a machete in Lake Balboa last month.

The Los Angeles Police Department has released video from dash cameras and bodycams of officers.

One camera view shows an officer opening fire after 24-year old Cristian Gomez appears to confront him while holding a machete.

Gomez ran away after being shot, but soon collapsed.

The violent encounter happened in an alley near Sherman Way and Louise Avenue.

He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting remains under investigation.

The LAPD's full video report of the incident can be viewed on YouTube here.