Police shoot, wound man after responding to report of person armed with machete in Lake Balboa

A shooting occurred after police responded to a report of a man with a machete in Lake Balboa, authorities said.

LAKE BALBOA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police shot and wounded a man after responding to a report of a person armed with a machete Wednesday morning in Lake Balboa, authorities said.

Officers were called to the 17300 block of Sherman Way about 7 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Details of what prompted the shooting were not immediately clear.

News video from AIR7 HD showed firefighter-paramedics loading a man on a gurney into an ambulance in an alley at the at the scene.

The wounded man, identified only as being about 20 years old, was transported to a hospital in unknown condition, an LAPD spokesperson said.

No officers were injured in the confrontation.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.