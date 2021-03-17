LAPD officer shot, suspect dead after standoff in Exposition Park

EXPOSITION PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Los Angeles Police Department officer was shot and a suspect is dead after a standoff in Exposition Park Tuesday afternoon, police said.
LAPD and SWAT responded to the 100 block of West 21st Street, where an assault with a deadly weapon suspect was barricaded inside a home.
Police initially responded around noon on reports of shots fired, and SWAT officers were also called to the scene, according to LAPD.
The officer was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.
LAPD confirmed an officer-involved shooting happened, but it was unclear if the suspect was struck by gunfire. Further details regarding the death of the suspect were not immediately available .
Police also said a pistol and a shotgun were recovered at the scene.
DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
