Massive police presence responds to South L.A. after officers injured breaking up fight

Officers were forming skirmish lines as dozens of cruisers from the LAPD and sheriff's department lined the streets near the Slauson Recreation Center.

Officers were forming skirmish lines as dozens of cruisers from the LAPD and sheriff's department lined the streets near the Slauson Recreation Center.

Officers were forming skirmish lines as dozens of cruisers from the LAPD and sheriff's department lined the streets near the Slauson Recreation Center.

Officers were forming skirmish lines as dozens of cruisers from the LAPD and sheriff's department lined the streets near the Slauson Recreation Center.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A massive law enforcement presence responded to a recreation center in South Los Angeles where officers were injured responding to fights after a big crowd had gathered.

Officers were forming skirmish lines as dozens of cruisers from the LAPD and sheriff's department lined the streets near the Slauson Recreation Center.

It began when the Los Angeles Police Department officers tried to disperse a crowd that had gathered at the center.

They were then surrounded by a group of people and there was a fight, injuring two officers.

That's when the call for officers need assistance went out.

AIR7 HD was overhead as a number of people were being treated by paramedics and several were taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Two people were arrested.