SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Los Angeles Police Department officer suffered a graze wound Thursday morning in a shooting outside the agency's Newton Division station in South Los Angeles, authorities said.At least one suspect was in custody in connection with the shooting, which occurred about 5 a.m. in the 3400 block of South Central Avenue, according to the LAPD.The injured officer was rushed to a fire station across the street from the police station for medical treatment, police said.