Ex-LAPD officer arrested on suspicion of child sexual abuse, authorities say

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A former Los Angeles police officer was arrested last week on suspicion of child sexual abuse, authorities announced Monday.

Paul Razo was taken into custody May 10 and remained in custody, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, whose Special Victims Bureau was conducting the investigation. His bail was set at $2.5 million.

The alleged incidents occurred between 2007 and 2016, when Razo lived in the Covina area, a news release said.

"Based on the nature of the allegations and Mr. Razo's access to children, detectives believe there may be additional unidentified victims," the statement said.

Paul Razo, a former Los Angeles Police Department officer, is seen in an undated official photo. Los Angeles Police Department

Five days before Razo's arrest, the L.A. County district attorney's office filed eight counts of lewd acts with a child in the case, according to the Sheriff's Department.

Razo was scheduled to appear in Pomona Superior Court on Monday.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the sheriff's Special Victims Bureau toll-free tip line at (877) 710-5273 or by email at specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org.