LAPD holds fundraiser for family of off-duty police officer killed in Glendora crash

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department gathered Wednesday in memory of Officer Baldemar "Jerry" Sandoval, who died when he crashed into a tractor-trailer that was stalled on the 210 Freeway in Glendora.
A barbecue fundraiser for the officer's family was held at LAPD's Central Division station.
"The guy had the greatest work ethic, always did it with a smile on his face," LAPD Capt. Chris Mayberry said about Sandoval.
Sandoval is survived by his wife and his 4-year-old twin boys.
Investigators said the eight-year-veteran was off duty and on his way home when he slammed into a tractor-trailer Saturday morning.
The cause of the crash is under investigation. His peers remember Sandoval as a caring and loving person.
"It's encouraging to see the love and support of the members of this organization come together in the aftermath of such a tragic loss," LAPD Chief Michel Moore said. "Jerry led with his heart. He was professional, a man who was dedicated to this city."
At the fundraiser, it was $15 for a hefty plate of food with tacos, a burger, sides and a drink. Plus, shirts with a logo designed by Sandoval were available for a donation.
"This logo was actually designed by Jerry Baldemar himself. This is his logo he designed in his vice unit," Officer Chris Silva said while holding up a shirt. "This is something that he really took pride in."
Sandoval's peers described him as happy, loving and big family man.