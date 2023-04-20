LAPD holds fundraiser for family of off-duty police officer killed in Glendora crash

The Los Angeles Police Department gathered in memory of their fallen officer 38-year-old Baldemar Jerry Sandoval at a barbecue fundraiser for the officer's family.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department gathered Wednesday in memory of Officer Baldemar "Jerry" Sandoval, who died when he crashed into a tractor-trailer that was stalled on the 210 Freeway in Glendora.

A barbecue fundraiser for the officer's family was held at LAPD's Central Division station.

"The guy had the greatest work ethic, always did it with a smile on his face," LAPD Capt. Chris Mayberry said about Sandoval.

Sandoval is survived by his wife and his 4-year-old twin boys.

Investigators said the eight-year-veteran was off duty and on his way home when he slammed into a tractor-trailer Saturday morning.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. His peers remember Sandoval as a caring and loving person.

"It's encouraging to see the love and support of the members of this organization come together in the aftermath of such a tragic loss," LAPD Chief Michel Moore said. "Jerry led with his heart. He was professional, a man who was dedicated to this city."

At the fundraiser, it was $15 for a hefty plate of food with tacos, a burger, sides and a drink. Plus, shirts with a logo designed by Sandoval were available for a donation.

"This logo was actually designed by Jerry Baldemar himself. This is his logo he designed in his vice unit," Officer Chris Silva said while holding up a shirt. "This is something that he really took pride in."

