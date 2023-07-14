A woman was taken into custody after she was seen standing on a rooftop and pelting LAPD officers with bottles and metal pipes after police responded to a shooting in South Los Angeles.

Police officers pelted with bottles, pipes after responding to shooting in South LA

The bizarre incident began after the shooting was reported late Thursday night near the intersection of East 51st Street and Avalon Boulevard.

After officers arrived at the scene and launched an investigation, a suspect on the roof of a smoke shop began throwing objects at police who were on the street below, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said. No officers were injured by the projectiles.

The woman was later taken into custody but refused to identify herself, the spokesperson said. Others who were detained in connection with the shooting were released.

The extent of the shooting victim's injuries was unclear. The victim declined to cooperate with investigators, the LAPD said.

No information about a suspect in the shooting was available.