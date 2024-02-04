Assault suspect dies after being shot by LAPD officers near Skid Row

Police responded to a call of a man who was possibly intoxicated and was reportedly threatening employees with a stick at a manufacturing business.

Police responded to a call of a man who was possibly intoxicated and was reportedly threatening employees with a stick at a manufacturing business.

Police responded to a call of a man who was possibly intoxicated and was reportedly threatening employees with a stick at a manufacturing business.

Police responded to a call of a man who was possibly intoxicated and was reportedly threatening employees with a stick at a manufacturing business.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man died after a shooting involving Los Angeles police officers unfolded in downtown Saturday.

The shooting was reported at 2:14 p.m. in the 600 block of Towne Avenue, west of South Central Avenue near Skid Row. Police responded to a call of a man who was possibly intoxicated and was reportedly threatening employees with a stick at a manufacturing business.

When confronted by officers, a shooting broke out and the man was shot.

"Because we have a very preliminary investigation, detectives have to interview any witnesses that we may possibly locate and review any surveillance and body-worn video of this incident to really piece together what occurred here," said LAPD Lt. Letisia Ruiz. "We do not know whether he was an employee or somebody that just came in there randomly. All of those details are going to be a part of the investigation."

The suspect, who has not been identified, was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died. The incident remains under investigation.