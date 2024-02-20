WATCH LIVE

LAPD releases video of deadly shooting involving man carrying plastic fork

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Tuesday, February 20, 2024 7:51PM
LAPD video of deadly shooting involving man carrying plastic fork
We're getting a look at newly released LAPD video of a deadly shooting involving a man carrying what turned out to be a plastic fork.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department has released body camera video that shows the moments before a man, who approached officers while holding what turned out to be a plastic fork, was fatally shot.

The incident happened Feb. 3 off Towne Avenue near the Skid Row area. Officers responded to the area after receiving a call of a man who was possibly intoxicated and was reportedly threatening employees with a stick at a manufacturing business.

Authorities say the suspect, 36-year-old Jason Maccani, was holding what they say appeared to be a knife or screwdriver and avoided verbal commands as he advanced towards officers.

Police responded to a call of a man who was possibly intoxicated and was reportedly threatening employees with a stick at a manufacturing business.

He was first shot with less-lethal foam pellets and bean bag rounds. When those appeared to not work, an officer opened fire and struck him.

The object believed to be a knife turned out to be a white plastic fork.

Maccani was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The shooting remains under investigation.

