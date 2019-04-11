LAPD raises money to get phone for robbed teen with autism

CANOGA PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A teen was beaten and robbed of the phone he needs for his medical condition, and a police officer and some good Samaritans went above and beyond to make it right.Anthony, 15, thinks he was taken for a tour of the Los Angeles Police Department Topanga Division."Anthony, who suffers from autism, was the victim of a robbery and a savage beating and his iPhone was stolen at the hands of alleged gang members," explained LAPD Capt. Maureen Ryan.Police say the attack last month left Anthony with broken bones. It happened while he was walking with his 8-year-old twin sisters near their home."I tried to defend myself but, unfortunately, I was double-teamed, and I hope that something like this never happens to any people the same that happened to me," Anthony said.Police say the two suspects, an adult and a juvenile, were arrested soon after but Anthony's phone was not recovered.The teen suffers from severe asthma and needs a way to stay in touch with his parents."Knowing what was taken and it being so important to him medically as his lifeline to his parents, we got on it," Ryan added.Officer Duc Dao, who grew up in the area, got to work.Dao turned to social media and reached out to the community to help raise about $550 in just 48 hours.Officers gave Anthony his new phone with the case he had before."Thank you very much. I'm glad that you try your best, it was unfortunate that I was a victim of this, and I hope it never happens to me again," Anthony said.Anthony's first call was to his dad.