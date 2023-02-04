Community members and law enforcement come together for cultural sensitivity summit

The event was meant to open up dialogue between students and police about police reform and de-escalation training.

The event was meant to open up dialogue between students and police about police reform and de-escalation training.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Students, teachers and community members joined members of the Los Angeles Police Department Wednesday morning for the 3rd annual Good Trouble Walk and Cultural Sensitivity Summit.

The event, held on the 6th Street Bridge, was meant to provide an opportunity for dialogue between students and police about police reform and de-escalation training.

"Daphne and her establishment of Building Blue Bridges years ago was an effort of just doing that - building bridges between law enforcement police officers and those young people who too often times define policing through the lens of an awkward or improper or wrong encounter," said Chief Michel Moore of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Building Blue Bridges founder Daphne Moore said the event, held on the same day as Tyre Nichols' funeral, is an opportunity to honor his life.

The walk and summit was a peaceful gathering honoring the request for unity from Tyre Nichols' mother and family.

"We are going to honor his family today by being peaceful and working together for change and reform across the nation," Bradford said.

Students and teachers said they believe discussions like these are important to police reform.

"We don't want to grow up thinking all police officers are bad or thinking all police officers are good because neither one of those things are true," said Savannah Sanders, a 10th grade student at Locke High School. "Those are stereotypes and you want to also get to know yourself before you just go off base what people tell you."

"I'm a teacher at Locke High School," said Kaiya Farmer, a 9th grade algebra teacher. "For the most part, if you're from LA, hearing that name automatically you have assumptions that go through your head and a lot of our students deal with police officers, sometimes warranted, sometimes unwarranted. So, I think this conversation is good on both ends."

Follow Ashley on social media:

Facebook.com/abc7ashley

Twitter.com/abc7ashley

Instagram.com/abc7ashley