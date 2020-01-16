LAPD releases bodycam video of officer-involved shooting in downtown LA

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police released dramatic bodycam video of an officer-involved shooting in downtown Los Angeles.

The shooting occurred on Dec. 1 at about 2 a.m. after officers responded to a call regarding a "man with a gun" in the area of 7th and San Pedro streets.

Police say the suspect, identified as 20-year-old Lonyea Marquis Calloway, was reported to have been pointing a gun at a passerby.

Calloway took off running when officers arrived and shots were fired after the suspect allegedly ran toward officers when backup units arrived, police say.

"Get on the floor!" an officer is heard yelling in the video before shots are fired.

The suspect and officers were not hurt.

Officers say they recovered a .38 caliber revolver and arrested the suspect without incident.

Calloway faces two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with a firearm on a peace officer.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
downtown lalos angeles countyofficer involved shooting
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5-year-old child shot in South LA, rushed to hospital
FAA investigating Delta flight crew after fuel dump near LAX
Torrance 7-Eleven clerk in coma after attack over stolen beer
Santa Ana suing other OC cities over homeless crisis
UCLA women's basketball off to historic start
LAX-bound plane makes emergency landing after apparent engine fire
Georgia police officer recovering after getting struck by train
Show More
Child born deaf receives gift of hearing after cochlear implant
'Jeopardy!' champs talk G.O.A.T. tourney, Trebek
Kobe Bryant, BodyArmor kick off Major League Soccer partnership
OC investigators searching for Lake Forest arsonist
LA County Sheriff's warrant clearance helps put some back on track
More TOP STORIES News