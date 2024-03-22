LAPD searching for 'serial flasher' accused of harassing woman, staring through her window

The suspect allegedly exposed himself and made "crude comments" at her as she made her way home.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police are searching for a "serial flasher" who's allegedly been harassing people around the city.

According to LAPD, the suspect has been involved in a series of indecent exposures in the Mid-City and West L.A. areas.

Suspect harasses residents, makes "crude comments" to woman

One of the incidents happened on Jan. 28 just after midnight. Police say the suspect started harassing residents in the 800 block of North Croft Avenue.

He allegedly exposed himself and made "crude comments" to a woman who was on her way home, then returned several more times to stare through her windows.

Suspect strikes again in West L.A.

Another incident happened earlier this month on March 2.

Police say he did the same thing in the 5700 block of West 6th Street in the early morning hours, then again in the 1200 block of Armacost Avenue shortly after.

"Thankfully, he doesn't appear to be violent, but anyone who's going to do this obviously has an unbalanced thought process and gives us cause for concern," said Det. Brent Hopkins. "When you're at home, you should be able to relax. You shouldn't have this on your mind. You shouldn't have to worry about some creepy guy peering through your window, breathing heavily, and bothering."

The LAPD has increased its patrols in the areas. They're are also sharing information and photos of the suspect across social media.

"The community is our most valuable ally and source of information," Hopkins said. "Someone out there knows who this guy is and can help us put an end to this disturbing behavior."

Anyone with information is urged to call police.