Suspect sought after man fatally shot in Reseda neighborhood

The LAPD is asking the public to help them track down the gunman who shot up a van in Reseda and killed a man.

RESEDA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for the gunman who shot and killed a 60-year-old man in Reseda.

Officers responded to the 7500 block of Jamieson Avenue around 7:20 p.m. Monday to a report of a shooting, according to police.

When police arrived, the victim was found on the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. LAPD said his van also had several bullet holes on the passenger side.

Neighbors told Eyewitness News they heard popping sounds. A neighbor who didn't want to go on camera said the victim somehow got out of the van he was in.

The victim was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

A motive for the shooting remains unclear.

Detectives are asking for the public's help in finding the shooter or shooters.

Neighbors said they're shocked by the shooting, and that most people there keep to themselves.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the LAPD Valley Bureau Homicide office at 818-374-9550, or 877-LAPD-247. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS, or use the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

City News Service contributed to this report.