Police are looking for a driver who struck and killed a woman in Silver Lake then fled the scene early Wednesday morning.Dramatic video shows the driver striking the woman.The incident happened on Hyperion Avenue at De Longpre Avenue.The body of a woman was discovered there around 7:30 a.m. by a transient who called police.Investigators checked surveillance video and discovered that a vehicle lost control, hit a street sign and some trash cans.That's when the woman, who'd apparently been looking for recyclables, was also struck."The driver actually exited the vehicle," said Los Angeles Police Department Det. Juan Campos. "It appears he inspects the damage of his vehicle. However we're not aware if he actually saw that he struck somebody. Because when the victim was found she was covered by the trash cans and debris. The driver got back in his car and fled the scene."Police ask that the driver come forward, as this is now a criminal investigation.