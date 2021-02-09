LAPD seeking public's help in finding 3-year-old girl abducted by non-custodial father

Nevaeh Wisner (right) was last seen Jan. 22 in the 10500 block of Antwerp Street in Watts with her father, Freddie Lee Wisner Jr., 40, according to LAPD.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police is asking for the public's help in finding a 3-year-old girl who they say was abducted by her father in January.

Nevaeh Wisner was last seen Jan. 22 in the 10500 block of Antwerp Street in Watts with her father, Freddie Lee Wisner Jr., 40, according to LAPD.

Wisner Jr. is accused of going to the child's residence, taking her without consent from her guardian and not returning.

A warrant was issued for the suspect. He was only allowed monitored visitation rights.

"A protective custody warrant was issued for Nevaeh Wisner and an arrest warrant was issued for Freddie Lee Wisner Jr.," LADP said.

Nevaeh is under the custody of the Department Children and Family Services.

Nevaeh is described as Black, with black hair, brown eyes, weighs about 40 pounds and is 3 feet tall. Police say she has a medical condition and needs medical attention.

The suspect is described as Black, with black hair, brown eyes and weighs approximately 220 pounds. He is about 6 feet 2 inches tall.

Anyone with information is asked to call LAPD's Southeast Division at (213) 972-7828 or (213) 972-7813.
