Los Angeles police are seeking a hate crime suspect who they say snatched the religious head coverings off of multiple Orthodox Jewish women in the North Hollywood area.Two of the victims were targeted on Yom Kippur, authorities said. The first victim, an 80-year-old woman, was walking along Bellaire Avenue near Burbank Boulevard when the male suspect, who appeared to be in his mid-20s to early 30s and had been following her for some distance, grabbed the wig from her head.According to police, the suspect then smiled at the victim and handed the wig back to her, never saying a word. He then walked away.Later on the same day, a 36-year-old woman was approached from behind by the same suspect while walking along Chandler Boulevard near Bellaire Avenue. The suspect attempted to pull a wig off of that victim's head in a similar manner to the first incident, according to police.More than a month later, on Nov. 6, the suspect approached a 58-year-old woman who was loading equipment into her vehicle, which was parked near Laurel Canyon and Burbank Boulevard. The man grabbed the wig from the victim's head and said, "Oh, I'm sorry," in a sarcastic tone and threw the victim's wig on the ground before walking away, police said.Investigators said they believe the suspect targeted the three victims because of their religious beliefs. All three are members of the Orthodox Jewish community in the area who wear head coverings as a sign of modesty.Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact LAPD North Hollywood Division Crimes Against Persons Det. Dan Fournier at (818) 754-8451. Tipsters can also visit www.lapdonline.org, and click on "Anonymous Web Tips" under the "Get Involved-Crime Stoppers" menu to submit an online tip.