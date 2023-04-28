Suspect bites off portion of LAPD sergeant's finger at East Hollywood Metro station

A Los Angeles sergeant lost a portion of his finger when a suspect bit his hand during an attack on the Metro Red Line in East Hollywood.

Police said the suspect had "narcotic paraphernalia" and became violent after officers tried escorting him off the train.

It happened around 10:15 a.m. Thursday while the officer was patrolling the station.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers saw the suspect on the train with "narcotic paraphernalia."

Officers approached the suspect and escorted him off. Police said that's when the suspect became violent and began fighting with the officers.

During the incident, a portion of the sergeant's finger was bitten off. He was later taken to the hospital for treatment, though his condition is unknown.

The suspect, who was not identified, was taken into custody and was arrested for mayhem, and resisting. He suffered minor injuries and was also sent to a nearby hospital.

"I'm deeply disturbed by the vicious and gruesome attack on our Sergeant as he and other officers were simply conducting routine patrol of the transit line," said LAPD Chief Michel Moore in a statement. "We remain committed to our work each day to improve the safety of the entire transit system with dedicated patrols engaging those who pose a risk to the safety of others."

