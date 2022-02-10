LAPD: Man pretends to be woman in dating app to lure other men home, then sexually assaults them

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- A man was in custody Wednesday on suspicion of three sexual assaults against other men, and authorities urged other possible victims to contact detectives.Aadrian Evelyn of Los Angeles, 32, was arrested Tuesday and booked on suspicion of sexual assault, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.Evelyn was being held on $300,000 bail."Detectives have been investigating Evelyn for three separate sexual assaults of three different males that occurred in recent months," police said in a statement."According to the victims, they responded to an online dating app, believing that they were communicating with a female," police said.The person allegedly "sent pictures and sexually suggestive texts that made the victims believe that they were going to go to the female's residence and engage in a sexual encounter.""Instead, when the victims arrived, they were met by Evelyn, who claimed to be a friend of the female," police said. "Detectives determined that Evelyn pretended to be a single female through photos and texts, in order to lure the victims to the apartment.""Once they arrived, Evelyn is believed to have drugged the victims and sodomized them while they were unconscious," the police statement continued. "Victim statements and DNA evidence were used to link Evelyn to the assaults."Authorities urged other possible victims to call detectives at (213) 996-1837, (877) 527-3247, or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.