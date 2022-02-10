LAPD: Man pretends to be woman in dating app to lure other men home, then sexually assaults them

EMBED <>More Videos

LAPD: Man pretends to be woman in dating app, commits sexual assault

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- A man was in custody Wednesday on suspicion of three sexual assaults against other men, and authorities urged other possible victims to contact detectives.

Aadrian Evelyn of Los Angeles, 32, was arrested Tuesday and booked on suspicion of sexual assault, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

Evelyn was being held on $300,000 bail.

"Detectives have been investigating Evelyn for three separate sexual assaults of three different males that occurred in recent months," police said in a statement.

"According to the victims, they responded to an online dating app, believing that they were communicating with a female," police said.



The person allegedly "sent pictures and sexually suggestive texts that made the victims believe that they were going to go to the female's residence and engage in a sexual encounter."

"Instead, when the victims arrived, they were met by Evelyn, who claimed to be a friend of the female," police said. "Detectives determined that Evelyn pretended to be a single female through photos and texts, in order to lure the victims to the apartment."

"Once they arrived, Evelyn is believed to have drugged the victims and sodomized them while they were unconscious," the police statement continued. "Victim statements and DNA evidence were used to link Evelyn to the assaults."

Authorities urged other possible victims to call detectives at (213) 996-1837, (877) 527-3247, or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countycrimelapdlos angelessexual assaultinvestigation
Copyright © 2022 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Emerald Fire in OC grows to 145 acres; evac orders in place
Tourist robbed, shot in Venice after being followed, police say
Chase of stolen Prius ends in Glendale after driver surrenders
Bob Saget died from head trauma, family says
LASD seeks public's help in solving 2020 killing of 14-year-old boy
Suspects steal irreplaceable belongings from East LA restaurant
Dolly Parton's theme park will soon pay for employees to go to college
Show More
Did you know NFL team branding started with the Rams?
Hot, windy weather for SoCal with temps nearing 90 degrees
Biden encourages states build electric car charging stations
NFL commissioner says league won't tolerate racism or discrimination
US inflation hit another 40-year high in January
More TOP STORIES News