LAPD releases bodycam footage of officer shooting family dog with bean bag gun in Winnetka

The officers said the dog charged them and were forced to shoot it - but the dog's owner says it was unprovoked.
EMBED <>More Videos

Bodycam footage: LAPD officer shoots family dog with bean bag gun

WINNETKA (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department has released body camera footage of the shooting of a family dog in Winnetka, which its owner says was unprovoked.

Warning: The video in the media player above may be disturbing to some.

The family claims officers, who were responding to a call about a vicious dog Friday afternoon, shot their dog in the face with a bean bag gun without reason.

The officer said the dog charged him and his partner and was forced to shoot it.

However, the dog's owner, Cory Lennon, disputed that claim. His home surveillance camera captured a portion of the incident.

EMBED More News Videos

A family in Winnetka is accusing an officer with Los Angeles Police Department of shooting their dog in the face with a bean bag gun without reason while the officer was responding to a viscous dog call.



The department said it released its footage, which appears to show the dog barking and advancing toward the officer, in the interest of transparency. Meanwhile, the incident is still under investigation.

The dog, Ruby, suffered a wound on her head but is expected to make a full recovery.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
winnetkalos angeleslos angeles countydogslos angeles police departmentpolice involved shootingcaught on tapedog attackshootingcaught on videodoginvestigationcaught on camerainvestigations
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Recent flash mob robberies bring out more security for Black Friday
Citadel Outlets open early for Black Friday shopping
Chase of box truck ends with suspect arrested in Compton
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Massive blaze rips through commercial building south of DTLA
Thousands in SoCal without power on Thanksgiving during high winds
Show More
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Wind destroys Burbank studio construction project
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find IE Boston Market closed
More TOP STORIES News