LAPD to release details into South LA suspected kidnapping case

Los Angeles police detectives are investigating after chilling footage of an apparent kidnapping in South Los Angeles was posted to social media.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police are expected to release new details on Wednesday into a case involving disturbing video that captured a woman screaming for help in a South Los Angeles neighborhood.Earlier this month, police say a woman was taken against her will near the intersection of Obama Boulevard and Third Street in Leimert Park.Chilling footage from a neighbor's Ring doorbell camera surfaced of the woman screaming for help several times."Somebody help me please!" the woman is heard screaming.Police say the getaway car was a white early 2000s Toyota Matrix with black rims. They are expected to share photos of the getaway car Wednesday, two week after the incident.The weeks-long silence has been deafening for the community."I have daughters myself, so I'm very concerned," said resident Clarence Leroy White, who said he was shocked about the situation.The screams from the woman were heard throughout the neighborhood."I'm bothered and I'm rarely bothered," said witness Denise Bingham in the wake of the incident. "I'm all shook up. I'm shaken up just talking about it. Her screams I can't forget it. I can't forget it."At the time, witnesses say several people jumped in their cars to chase after the suspect, but the car sped off and wasn't seen in the area again.The press conference by LAPD is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.