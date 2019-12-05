LAPD union apologizes to family of deceased woman whose body was allegedly groped by officer

Police are investigating body camera video that appears to show an officer fondling the breasts of a female corpse after the officer was called to the scene for a reported death.
The officer had turned off his body camera, but the buffering function captured video of the alleged activity.
A detective reviewing footage in the case later discovered the alleged groping and reported the incident.
The Los Angeles Police Protective League, which often is in the position of defending actions of officers accused of wrongdoing, said there is no defense for this behavior if proven true.
"We want the family to know this alleged behavior is repugnant, reprehensible and indefensible," said Craig Lally, president of the LAPPL. "We are sorry for the pain this has caused you."
The name of the deceased woman whose body was allegedly fondled has not been released. The name of the officer, who has been placed on leave, has also not been released.
Lally said in his 39 years with the force, he had never heard of an incident like this.
The PPL generally has a duty to represent the officer in a departmental disciplinary proceeding. But if the matter goes to the criminal courts, Lally said the union will not defend the officer in that venue.
The LAPD began deploying body cameras to some 7,000 officers in 2016, calling them a step forward to help maintain public trust in the agency.
Last year, the Police Commission voted on a policy to release bodycam footage to the public within 45 days of critical incidents involving the use of force.
Police officials say this particular incident does not fall under the parameters of a critical incident mandating the release of such footage.