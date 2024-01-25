Family of 25-year-old man fatally struck by LAPD officer files claim against city

The DA's office is currently weighing whether to file charges against the officer.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore has expressed "serious concerns" about how the officer was driving the cruiser right before the collision.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The family of a man who was fatally struck by a Los Angeles police officer has filed a claim against the city, the prelude to a lawsuit.

On Dec. 8 around 5 p.m. the cruiser was driving east on Century Boulevard with the emergency lights activated when it struck 25-year-old Luis Humberto Armenta Espinoza, who was running southbound across Century outside a crosswalk to the west of the intersection with McKinley Avenue.

The officer called for an ambulance and tried to render aid to Espinoza. He was brought to a local hospital and declared dead there.

Espinoza died one day before his 26th birthday.

His uncle, Alejandro Armenta, spoke out at a news conference Wednesday alongside the family's attorney, saying they simply want justice. They announced the filing of a claim against the city of Los Angeles and the police department.

"This officer speeding like that did not have any reverence for human life, and it's regrettable because now an entire family is hurting and in pain and is suffering because she was poorly trained," said family attorney Luis Carrillo.

The female officer is a part of the LAPD's Community Safety Partnership bureau, which works on strengthening community ties.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore has expressed "serious concerns" about how the officer was driving the cruiser right before the collision. The department's Internal Affairs is investigating.

The officer, according to police, was not heading to an emergency call.

According to a video released by LAPD, findings have been sent over to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office for review.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson told Eyewitness News the case remains under investigation, saying the department does not comment on pending litigation.

Armenta told reporters on Wednesday it's difficult to talk about his nephew. He adds that the family wants answers on why the officer was allegedly speeding if she was not responding to an emergency call.

Espinoza's family is still working to get his body sent back to Mexico for a burial.